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UK sees no evidence of Iran targeting Britain, says PM Keir Starmer

Starmer also said ⁠that any ⁠attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz needed careful consideration and a viable plan
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:53 IST
World newsIranBritainWest Asiawar

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