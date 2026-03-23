<p>London: British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> said on Monday there had been no assessment that mainland Britain was being targeted by Iran.</p><p>"We carry out assessments all the time in order to keep us safe, and there's no assessment that we're being targeted in that way," Starmer told reporters.</p>.A web of sensors: How the US spots missiles and drones from Iran.<p>He was asked if Britain could be targeted by Iran after reports at the weekend that Iran had fired two ballistic missiles at the U.S.-U.K. military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.</p><p>Starmer also said that any attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz needed careful consideration and a viable plan, and that his number one priority was to protect British interests and de-escalate.</p>