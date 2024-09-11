UK slaps sanctions on 10 more vessels from Russia's 'shadow fleet'

London: Britain has slapped sanctions on 10 further ships in Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of vessels which it says use illicit practices to avoid Western restrictions on Russian oil.

Russia rejects Western pressure to limit its oil exports, and in the past year there has been a growth in the number of tankers transporting cargoes that are not regulated or insured by conventional Western providers.

"Today’s sanctions further undermine Russia’s ability to trade in oil via its shadow fleet," British foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The foreign ministry said the action taken brought the total number of ‘shadow fleet’ vessels designated to 25.

"Previous UK action against individual shadow ships have left vessels materially disrupted, with the vast majority of them idling outside ports, and unable to carry on their trade in Russian oil," the ministry added in the statement.