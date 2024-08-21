UK steps up action against Mpox in Democratic Republic of Congo

Mpox, previously referred to as monkey pox, causes blisters on the face and elsewhere, and mainly spreads when fluids from these lesions are passed on during sexual contact. But it can also be spread through other types of skin-to-skin contact, as well as an infected person coughing or sneezing nearby, and can even be spread by touching clothing, bedding, or towels used by someone with Mpox. The smallpox vaccine is used to protect against its spread.