UK takeovers flop as boards rebuff low valuations

London: The number of failed takeovers of UK-listed companies has more than doubled in recent years as boards have rebuffed a slew of bids they believe are taking advantage of cheapened stock prices.

Britain's Currys and Direct Line in recent weeks are the latest example of companies that have rejected offers because their boards said they were too low.

Dealmakers have been hoping for a rebound in mergers and acquisitions this year after dealmaking in 2023 globally fell to lows not seen since 2013. Private equity-led buyout volumes in particular globally slumped last year, as financial sponsors cut back on leveraged buyouts (LBOs) and sold fewer companies against a backdrop of higher financing costs and an uncertain economic outlook.