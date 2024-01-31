UK unprepared for heat waves as 2024 set to be hottest yet

The UK government is doing little to prepare for hotter summers and the dangerous consequences associated with heat waves predicted to become more frequent, according to a key parliamentary committee.

Government plans to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures published last July mostly reiterated existing policy and don’t show “sufficient urgency or ambition,” the Environmental Audit Committee said in a report published Wednesday. The committee is comprised of lawmakers and examines how government policies and programs impact the environment.

Extreme heat affects everything from workplace productivity to water supplies and public health, with inadequate or interrupted sleep patterns alone costing the economy £60 billion ($76 billion) annually, according to the report. Last year was the warmest on record and Britain’s Met Office already forecasts 2024 to be even hotter.