UK will change law to ban foreign states from owning newspapers: Reports

London: Britain will change the law to ban foreign states from owning, influencing or controlling British newspapers, Sky News reported on Wednesday, a move that could threaten the Abu-Dhabi-backed Redbird IMI bid for the Telegraph newspaper.

Sky reporter Mark Kleinman said in a post on X that the government would seek to make the changes through an amendment. Legislation which could be used as a vehicle for that change is due to be debated in the House of Lords later on Wednesday.