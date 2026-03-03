<p>London: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">Britain</a> has yet to decide whether it will send a warship to defend its Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday after the <em>Times</em> newspaper reported ministers had discussed such a deployment.</p><p>An Iranian-made drone strike hit a runway at the Akrotiri base in the early hours of Monday. Britain has said UK assets were targeted by Iran.</p>.'Does not believe in regime change from skies': UK PM defends refusal to join US-Israel strikes on Iran.<p>The <em>Times</em> report, citing three sources, said defence minister John Healey had a meeting on Tuesday with senior military figures, in which they discussed sending HMS Duncan to the region.</p><p>The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.</p><p>Earlier on Tuesday, the semi-official Cyprus News Agency (CNA) said France plans to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus.</p>