UK PM interrupted by protester during Labour conference speech

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was interrupted by a protester on Tuesday as he gave a speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
The protester, who interrupted Starmer's speech for a short period of time, shouted about Gaza. Starmer resumed his speech to applause.
"This guy's obviously got a pass from the 2019 conference. We've changed the party," Starmer joked in response. "While he's been protesting, we've been changing the party, that's why we've got a Labour government."
Published 24 September 2024, 15:35 IST