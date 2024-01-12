JOIN US
world

Ukraine and Britain sign security agreement in Kyiv

Zelenskyy said it would remain in effect until Ukraine joined NATO, describing it as an 'unprecedented security agreement'.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 15:31 IST

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday signed a security accord between the two countries in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said it would remain in effect until Ukraine joined NATO, describing it as an "unprecedented security agreement".

"I am glad that we concluded the first agreement with the United Kingdom... This is the basis for working with other partners," the Ukrainian leader said.

He added that Ukraine, which is fighting an almost two-year-old Russian invasion, and Britain would be able to strike additional, sector-specific agreements if necessary.

(Published 12 January 2024, 15:31 IST)
