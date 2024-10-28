Home
world

Ukraine drones target ethanol plants in Russia: Reports

About 10 Ukrainian drones were destroyed or intercepted over the region late on Sunday, with debris damaging several buildings in the district, as well as in the Novokhopersky district.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 06:38 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 06:38 IST
