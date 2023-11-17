Ukraine establishes 'several bridgeheads' on eastern bank of River Dnipro

Kyiv: Ukrainian troops have conducted a "series of successful operations" on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson region and established several bridgeheads, Kyiv's military said on Friday.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Marines said on their Facebook page that they were continuing to carry out operations on the eastern side of the river. Russia conceded for the first time this week that Ukrainian troops had crossed the river.

The Ukrainian military liberated the city of Kherson, the regional centre, and the area around it on the western bank of the Dnipro in November 2022. The river, a formidable natural barrier, became the dividing line on much of the southern front.

Crossing the Dnipro and transporting across heavy military equipment and supplies could allow Ukrainian troops to open a new line of attack in the south on the most direct land route to Crimea, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

Both Russia and Ukraine say they have inflicted heavy losses on the other side during operations in the area.