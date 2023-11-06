Ukraine expects 'positive' EU report on membership bid, says minister

Ukraine expects a "positive" European Union appraisal of its progress on the path towards eventual EU membership in a report due this week, a senior government minister said on Monday, adding that Kyiv had carried out all the reforms required of it.

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna was speaking in an interview with Reuters before the executive EU Commission publishes the report on Wednesday. Kyiv hopes it will recommend that EU leaders decide in December to open formal accession talks with Ukraine.

"I would say that the assessment would definitely be positive because we have been in permanent contact with the European Commission, discussing the steps and negotiating the steps we managed to implement," Stefanishyna said.