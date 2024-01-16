Ukraine foreign minister muses about 'punching' Russia's Lavrov

When asked, as part of a series of rapid-fire questions, about his most difficult set of negotiations, Kuleba said, "The most difficult talks are those in which you feel simply that you want to go and punch your opposite number in the nose, but you really can't do that."

"And I can say that this occurred two or three times. One occasion was with Lavrov in (the Turkish resort of) Antalya in spring of 2022."

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met for several rounds of talks in the early weeks after the February 2022 invasion -- first near Ukraine's border with Belarus and later in Turkey.