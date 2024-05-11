Ukraine ground force commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, in an interview published on Friday, said that he expected the 26-month-old war against Russia to enter a critical phase in the next two months as Moscow tries to exploit delays in supplying weapons to Kyiv.

"Russia knows that if we receive enough weapons within a month or two, the situation could turn against them," General Oleskander Pavliuk told The Economist magazine.

Supplies of the United States weapons slowed for months while an aid package proposed by President Joe Biden was held up by wrangling in Congress. The measure was passed late last month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Ukraine still needed "timely" future supplies of key weapons.

Pavliuk's interview preceded Friday's Russian armoured attack into areas of northeastern Kharkiv region.

The Economist said that Pavliuk believed Moscow would stay focused on its slow advance through Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east. Ukraine needed more air defence, he said, and would get a boost with the anticipated delivery of F-16 fighter jets.