Ukraine identifies Russian suspect in July attack on children's hospital

Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Tuesday that Kyiv suspected a senior Russian air force commander of ordering a missile strike on a children's hospital in central Kyiv in July that killed two people and caused extensive damage.

Shortly after the announcement, Ukraine's SBU security service identified the suspect as Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, who it said was the commander of Russia's long-range aviation forces at the time of the attack.

It said in a statement he had since been promoted to head the air force.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Kobylash, saying at that time that he was suspected of war crimes including ordering strikes on Ukraine's energy system.