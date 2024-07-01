Ukraine launches 25 drones at two Russian regions, local officials say

Ukraine attacked Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions with at least 25 drones, according to governors of the regions in Russia's southwest, who said all of the air weapons were destroyed.

Russia's air defence systems downed 18 drones over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the strikes came in several waves and the drones were downed across many districts of the region.