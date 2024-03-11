Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag

Ukraine's foreign minister, responding to Pope Francis's call to show "the courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia, said on Sunday that Kyiv would never capitulate and told the Vatican to pay special heed to its role in World War Two.

Francis made the comments in an interview made available in part at the weekend. He responded to a presenter's suggestion by saying that when things were not going well for a party to a conflict "you have to have the courage to negotiate".

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, writing on social media platform X, said that the strong person in any dispute "stands on the side of good rather than attempting to put them on the same footing and call it 'negotiations'".