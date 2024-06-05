Ukraine President Zelenskyy hopes for India's presence at Swiss peace summit next week

London: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday on his party-led coalition's third consecutive victory in the parliamentary elections and said he was looking forward to India's presence at the peace summit concerning the Russia-Ukrainian war in Switzerland next week.

Zelensky also welcomed the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations," he said.

Asserting that everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs, he said, "It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit."