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Ukraine President Zelenskyy says US is conditioning security guarantees on surrender of Donbas

The US position aligns with a Russian demand that Ukraine hand over a roughly 50-mile-by-40-mile zone in the Donetsk region, part of the larger Donbas, as a condition for ending the war.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:59 IST
World newsUSUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonlad Trump

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