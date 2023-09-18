Ukraine says it has retaken strategic village near Bakhmut

Ukraine’s military said Sunday it had retaken the small village of Klishchiivka, the second settlement to come back under Kyiv’s control in three days and the most significant recent advance in its hard-fought counteroffensive to drive Russian forces from the country’s east.
Klishchiivka had been occupied by Russian forces since January, when Wagner mercenaries captured it after weeks of combat as part of the nearly yearlong battle for the nearby city of Bakhmut.
After Bakhmut fell to Russian troops in May, Ukrainian forces almost immediately began a push to drive Moscow’s troops from areas to the north and south of the city. With Klishchiivka sitting on high ground overlooking roadways in and out of a ruined Bakhmut, the village was very much in their sights.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian troops had been slowly advancing on Klishchiivka, taking heavy casualties in pitched battles.
On Friday, the Ukrainian military said its forces had gained control of Andriivka, a small farming hamlet a little more than 2 miles to the south. Then on Sunday evening, the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade posted a video of soldiers holding the yellow-and-blue flag of Ukraine in front of a ruined building and a destroyed church as loud booms echoed in the background.
“The settlement of Klishchiivka was finally freed,” read the video’s caption on Facebook, crediting its own fighters and those from two other brigades.
Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, soon announced the news, writing on Telegram that Klishchiivka had been “cleared of the Russians,” and in his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the soldiers.
There was no immediate comment from the Russian Defense Ministry, which only mentioned fighting near Klishchiivka in a Sunday evening update, and the claims could not immediately be independently confirmed.
The retaking of Klishchiivka may help Ukraine apply pressure to the Russian forces holding Bakhmut, which Moscow has devoted resources to defending even though it has been reduced to rubble.
The claim of a further advance in the east came as there were signs that Ukraine may be able to open an alternative route for grain shipments in the face of Russia’s de facto blockade of its ports. On Sunday, the first cargo vessels to arrive at a Ukrainian port since July, when Russia terminated a deal that had allowed Kyiv to export food crops across the Black Sea, were moored in Chornomorsk.