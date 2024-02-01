Ukraine says it hits airfield in Russia-occupied Crimea

"Ukrainian aviators will definitely return to their home airfield," he said, posting a video from social media of the purported strike.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Moscow thwarted an attack on Crimea and shot down 20 Ukrainian missiles - 17 over the Black Sea and three more over the peninsula.

The ministry said fragments of Ukrainian missiles fell on the territory of a military unit in Lyubimovka, which is near the Belbek military air base. The incident caused no damage to "aviation equipment", it said.