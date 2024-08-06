Ukraine says Mali's decision to cut ties over attack was hasty, short-sighted

"It is regrettable that ... Mali decided to sever ... relations ... without conducting a thorough study of the facts and circumstances of the incident ... and without providing any evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the said event," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

After the fighting, Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military spy agency, said in televised remarks that Malian rebels had received the "necessary" information to conduct the attack.

The statement from Ukraine, which is battling to hold back Moscow's troops more than 29 months since Russia launched a full-scale invasion, fell short of confirming Kyiv's involvement in the incident.

Mali said it had learned "with deep shock of the subversive remarks", describing them as an admission of involvement and condemning actions that "violated the sovereignty of Mali" and equating them to supporting international terrorism.

In a statement, Ukraine's foreign ministry said Kyiv rejected the allegation of Ukrainian support for international terrorism and said it viewed the move to cut relations as unfriendly.

"Ukraine unconditionally adheres to the norms of international law, the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries," it said.

It added that Ukraine reserved the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures in response.

The diplomatic spat comes as Ukraine has been trying to win over global support and in particular to broaden its appeal in the Global South.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a senior Ukrainian lawmaker who heads the parliament's foreign policy committee, predicted the rupture in relations would not have serious consequences for Ukraine or affect its ties with the Global South.

"There will be no serious consequences, as there are no established relations between Mali and Ukraine today," he was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.