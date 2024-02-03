Ukraine tells White House of plan to fire top commander

Donetsk region, Ukraine/Washington: The Ukrainian government has informed the White House that it plans to fire the country's top military commander overseeing the war against Russian occupation forces, two knowledgeable sources said on Friday.

The move to oust General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who has clashed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a range of issues, follows a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year that failed to recover significant amounts of Russian-held territory.

A source close to Zelenskyy's office said the pair are locked in a dispute over a new military mobilization drive, with the president opposing Zaluzhnyi's proposal to call up 500,000 fresh troops.

The source, however, added that the process for relieving Zaluzhnyi of his post as the commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces was on hold for the time being as the sides work out their next steps.

It was unclear how long that process would take, added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A second knowledgeable source said that the White House did not express a position on the plan to replace Zaluzhnyi.