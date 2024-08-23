Home
Ukraine to resume electricity exports on August 25, grid operator says

Ukraine plans to export power to Moldova, Romania and Hungary, Ukrenergo added.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 14:00 IST

Kyiv: Ukraine could have an electricity generation surplus thanks to mild and sunny weather and plans to resume energy exports on Aug. 25, national power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday.

"Exports will take place only during the surplus period - during the active operation of solar power plants. During periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the energy system, Ukraine will not export electricity," Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine plans to export power to Moldova, Romania and Hungary, Ukrenergo added.

Published 23 August 2024, 14:00 IST
World newsUkraineElectricity

