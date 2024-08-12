Ukraine to soon deploy robot dogs for war: Report

In what comes as a major development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, robot dogs could soon be seen along the latter's frontlines as they're likely to replace soldiers, and take up the potentially dangerous tasks of detecting mines and spying on enemy trenches.

As per an Interesting Engineering report, these robots use thermal imaging to search for enemy trenches and buildings and could prove to be a game-changer for the Ukrainian Army.

The deployment of these nearly undetectable machines could significantly reduce casualties and enhance soldier security since personnel sent for such reconnaissance missions are always exposed to risks.

With a battery life of around two hours, these devices detect mines and explosives, and are also equipped to carry to 7 kg of ammunition or medicines to critical areas.

These robot dogs, which have also been tested by the US Army in order to integrate technology into their military, have been provided to Ukraine by an unnamed British company.

While the report does not disclose the exact number of robot dogs Ukraine has, it claims that in case Russians get their hands on these devices, they come with an emergency switch to erase all data in order to keep sensitive information safe.