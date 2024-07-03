Ukraine to submit resolution on nuclear safety to UN General Assembly

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kyiv planned to submit a resolution on nuclear safety, in particular at the Russia-occupied Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, for consideration at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, was captured by Russian forces shortly after they launched a full-scale invasion in 2022. It is shut down but needs external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a meltdown.

"Ukraine will submit the draft resolution to the General Assembly for consideration shortly," Zelenskyy said on X, following a meeting in Kyiv with the Assembly's President Dennis Francis.