<p>Brussels: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> wants to join the European Union quickly as a guarantee of its future security and has made that a priority in negotiations for a peace agreement with Russia.</p><p>Yet Ukraine’s path into the Brussels-based bloc is fraught with obstacles.</p><p>Joining the EU generally takes years, and Ukraine’s bid for admission presents economic and governance hurdles. Several solutions are up for discussion, including a plan that would phase in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european-union">EU</a> benefits slowly and a limit to Ukraine’s veto power on critical decisions.</p><p>Creating a phased-in version of membership could set a precedent, permanently changing what it means to join the bloc, though, and some EU leaders have pushed back on Ukraine’s request to set a clear timeline for its membership.</p><p>Here is what to know about the possibilities.</p>.<p>The bloc has 27 members and has not added one since Croatia in 2013. There are nine nations on the waiting list, and Ukraine started the process in 2022.</p><p>There’s a reason for the long line. Joining the EU comes with big benefits. It allows more seamless access to a giant consumer market, enables freer movement of labor and comes with subsidies for important industries.</p><p>Entering also requires work. Candidate nations must prove low levels of corruption, well-functioning democracies and strong rule of law.</p><p>Passing those tests takes time — nine years on average. The final checks typically take a year or more. While some drafts of a proposed peace plan have mentioned Ukraine’s joining the EU in 2027 — a date President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> continues to suggest — it would be all but impossible to move through the usual process that quickly.</p><p>Marta Kos, the EU commissioner who works on enlargement of the bloc, acknowledged on the sidelines of the recent Munich Security Conference that it would not be feasible to bring Ukraine into the EU so quickly using the existing process. But she said that the procedure needed to change and that Europe was “discussing” how.</p><p>“Bringing Ukraine into the European Union is not enlargement,” Kos added. “It is unifying Europe.”</p>.EU set to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan.<p>European officials want to bring Ukraine into the fold rapidly, in part because doing so could encourage Ukraine to accept other parts of the peace deal. Europe is also trying to illustrate that it has a big role to play in securing peace and should not be left on the negotiating sidelines by the United States and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>.</p><p>Russia has suggested that it does not oppose EU membership for Ukraine, and peace plans drafted by the Trump administration have referred to the possibility of Ukraine joining the bloc.</p><p>Fast-tracking Ukraine’s entry into the EU — or at least setting a clear entry date — could also help unlock private investment for the country’s postwar reconstruction, Ukrainian and European officials say.</p><p>Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU’s executive arm, has called a path to membership “a key security guarantee in its own right.”</p><p>Yet she also pushed back this week Zelenskyy’s request for a concrete and imminent date to join.</p><p>“From our side, dates by themselves are not possible,” she said at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Adding Ukraine won’t be easy. The nation is large — about the size of Poland in population — and economically challenged after years of war. There are concerns that, if it joined the EU, a flood of workers could enter the rest of the bloc, and that the nation would require substantial EU funding for economic development.</p><p>Ukraine is also an agricultural powerhouse. That could be a threat for member states with big farming bases, like France, since their own producers would have to compete with Ukrainian grains and other goods.</p><p>“Full membership for Ukraine will be a huge challenge, both for Ukraine and for the EU, because it’s a large country and not very wealthy,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland said Monday in Brussels.</p><p>Respect for rule of law is also a central part of joining the EU, and Ukraine has been wrestling with the fallout of a corruption scandal. The Ukrainian government has in recent years removed oversight guardrails, according to a <em>New York Times</em> investigation.</p><p>Finally, approving new members requires unanimity among other bloc countries, and Ukraine’s bid has already struggled to win full support. So far, Hungary has blocked efforts to move Ukraine to the next steps.</p>.Ukraine, EU officials dismiss alleged attack on Putin residence.<p>One line of thinking is that Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, is unlikely to block Ukraine’s membership if President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> — whom Orban sees as an ally — pushes for it to happen.</p><p>Orban could also lose power during Hungarian elections in April. But the opposition party has also said it opposes a speedy path into the bloc for Ukraine, so that may not immediately clear Ukraine’s way.</p><p>If Hungary remains an opponent, European officials could try to find workarounds for Ukraine to join the bloc without unanimous consent.</p><p>“If they’re to do this, it’s going to require enormous reform,” said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe at the Eurasia Group, a research organization.</p><p>European officials have also been contemplating the possibility of a “light” version of membership.</p><p>There are multiple scenarios up for discussion. Under such a plan, Ukraine would gain access to the European market gradually and might unlock access to subsidies only over time and after reforms. By phasing in the benefits, it might be possible to soften the impact on farmers and the EU budget. If Ukraine were to slip on rule of law or other standards, it wouldn’t advance.</p><p>The idea would be to avoid a situation where Ukraine joined the union, only to descend into corruption while taking up resources.</p><p>European officials have also suggested that Ukraine might be able to join without full voting rights.</p>.<p>Allowing Ukraine to join on a fast track, or with abbreviated rights, would risk creating a two-tier system within the EU, one in which some countries were treated as lesser members.</p><p>That could create a precedent and might risk either sidelining or moving the goal posts for nations like Albania, Moldova and Montenegro, which have been working steadily on joining the bloc.</p><p>There are already some areas in which member states are not all equal. Cyprus does not fully have access to the bloc’s free movement benefits, and Denmark, Hungary and Poland do not use the euro.</p><p>And there’s a clear reason for the bloc to work through the challenges.</p><p>“Everyone wants to keep the US, Ukraine and Europe on the same page,” said Kurt Volker, a former US ambassador to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nato">NATO</a>.</p>