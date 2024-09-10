Ukraine's drones target Moscow, more than 30 airline flights suspended, Russia says

Russian officials said on Tuesday they shot down at least 15 drones around Moscow overnight in a wave of attacks that set residential buildings on fire, killed a woman and forced more than 30 flights in the capital to be suspended.

More than 60 drones were also downed over Russia's southwestern region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine and the Lipetsk region in Russia's south, regional governors said. There was no damage or casualties reported there.

Ukraine's domestic drone industry has been growing rapidly and Kyiv has been stepping up drone attacks on Russian energy, military and transport infrastructure.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app that at least 15 drones were downed around Moscow, with emergency crews dispatched to several sites across the region and near the Zhukovo airport and to the Domodedovo district - home to one of the Moscow's largest airports.