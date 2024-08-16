Ukraine's operation in Kursk needed to convince Russia to start fair talks, Kyiv says

Kyiv: A Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Friday that Kyiv's cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region was required to convince Moscow to start "fair" peace talks.

Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine had no interest in occupying Kursk but it had to force Russia to start talks on Kyiv's terms.

"We need to inflict significant tactical defeats on Russia," Podolyak wrote on Telegram. "In the Kursk region, we clearly see how the military tool is objectively used to convince the Russian Federation to enter into a fair negotiation process."