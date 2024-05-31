Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden to sign bilateral security agreements

Stockholm: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he had arrived in Sweden with plans to sign three bilateral security agreements.

The Ukrainian president is in Stockholm to attend the third Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit, with air defence and joint weapons production at the top of the agenda.

Zelenskiy will be meeting the prime ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland, as well as the president of Finland - all NATO nations that are staunch supporters of Ukraine.

Denmark and Finland have already signed 10-year security agreements with Ukraine in February and April, respectively.