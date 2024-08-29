Ukraine's Zelenskyy says people killed in Russian airstrike on Kupyansk

Kupyansk, which is located 22 miles (35 km) from the border with Russia, was hit in the afternoon, local officials said. The strike injured 14 people and damaged the building of the city hall, the regional prosecutor's office wrote earlier on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskyy also said in the address that the West should lift restrictions on long-range airstrikes by Ukraine.

"We continue to insist that decisiveness now, removing restrictions on Ukraine for long-range strikes now, will help us end the war as quickly as possible in a just manner for Ukraine and the entire world," he said. (