Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Trump exerting undue pressure on him

Trump has twice in recent days suggested it was up to Ukraine and Zelenskyy to take steps to ⁠ensure the ‌talks proved successful.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 02:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 02:00 IST
World newsUSUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us