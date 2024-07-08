Ukraine's Zelenskyy vows retaliation for Russian strike

"We will retaliate against these people, we will deliver a powerful response from our side to Russia, for sure. The question to our partners is: can they respond?"

Zelenskyy said Kyiv wanted to be able to use weapons supplied by its partners to hit the sites in Russia that attacks were being launched from.

"I think, we would really like to receive such decision from our partners," he said. "Or they would like to see the strikes again."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was waiting for concrete steps from its Western partners to strengthen its air defences and protect its energy sector.

He said Kyiv was initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the Russian attack.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland was discussing how it could help provide energy for Ukraine before the winter as Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure.