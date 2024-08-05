Ukrainian attacks injure 14 in Kherson region town, Russia-appointed official says

Ukrainian attacks injured 14 people, including several at a market, in the Russian-held town of Oleshky in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, a Russia-appointed official said on Sunday.

In Luhansk, a Russian-held city in northeastern Ukraine, the Russia-appointed governor said Ukrainian forces fired 12 rockets at various targets, eight of which were intercepted. Governor Leonid Pasechnik said on Telegram the number of casualties was being clarified.

Reuters is unable to verify independently accounts from either side in the 29-month conflict.