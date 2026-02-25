<p>Moscow: Russian investigators said seven people were killed and at least 10 wounded on Wednesday in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia-ukraine-war">Ukrainian drone attack</a> on a chemical plant in western Russia.</p><p>The state Investigative Committee described the attack, in Smolensk region, as an act of terrorism by the Ukrainian military and said it would seek to identify those responsible.</p>.'Russia-Ukraine war would've never happened had I been the President, says Donald Trump.<p>There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.</p><p>Both sides in the four-year-old war have staged frequent cross-border attacks on energy, industrial and military facilities. Thousands of civilians have been killed, of whom the vast majority have been Ukrainians. </p>