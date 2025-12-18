<p>Ukrainian drones hit a tanker in the southern Russian port of Rostov-on-Don, killing and injuring a number of people and sparking a fire, the city's mayor was quoted as saying early on Thursday.</p><p>"Emergency teams are extinguishing the fire on the tanker that was struck while docked in a drone attack," Russian news agencies quoted Skriabin as saying.</p><p>"A leak of oil products was avoided. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured."</p>.Ukraine’s peace deal is stuck on territory for good reason.<p>Regional governor Yuri Slyusar had initially reported the Ukrainian strike on the vessel in the port and the casualties among the ship's crew.</p><p>Slyusar also said parts of a high-rise apartment block under construction were damaged in the city and two private homes burned down in a nearby town. </p>