Ukrainian F-16 jet destroyed in crash: Sources

A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was destroyed in a crash on Monday, a US defense official told Reuters.
According to the official, the crash did not appear to be the result of Russian fire. It was still to be determined what caused the incident - pilot error or mechanical failure. Russia staged a "massive" missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Monday, Ukraine's Air Force commander said, which was followed by another major strike on Tuesday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that F-16 jets were used to repel the attack on Monday and showed good results. Ukraine's Air Force had no immediate comment.
Zelenskyy announced on August 5 that Ukraine had started flying F-16s for operations within the country, confirming the long-awaited arrival of the US-made fighter jets nearly 2-1/2 years after Russia's full-scale invasion.
Published 29 August 2024, 16:57 IST