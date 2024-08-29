Ukrainian F-16 jet destroyed in crash: Sources

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that F-16 jets were used to repel the attack on Monday and showed good results. Ukraine's Air Force had no immediate comment.

Zelenskyy announced on August 5 that Ukraine had started flying F-16s for operations within the country, confirming the long-awaited arrival of the US-made fighter jets nearly 2-1/2 years after Russia's full-scale invasion.