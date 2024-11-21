Home
world

Ukrainian media identifies Russian ICBM fired at Dnipro as RS-26 Rubezh

According to the Arms Control Association, the RS-26 has a range of 5,800 km.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 11:27 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 11:27 IST
World news Ukraine Russia ICBM Ballistic Missile intercontinental ballistic missile

