Ukrainian media identifies Russian ICBM fired at Dnipro as RS-26 Rubezh

<p>Kyiv: A Russian intercontinental ballistic missile that Ukraine says was fired at the city of Dnipro on Thursday was an RS-26 Rubezh, Ukraine's Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported, citing anonymous sources.</p><p>According to the Arms Control Association, the RS-26 has a range of 5,800 km.</p><p>Ukraine's air force said earlier on Thursday that Russia had fired an ICBM at Dnipro without specifying the type of missile.</p>