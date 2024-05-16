Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukrainian military: 'intensive' enemy fire prompts move of some troops east of Kharkiv

Kupiansk was occupied by Russian troops in the first weeks of the February 2022 invasion, but recaptured by Ukrainian forces later in the year. The area has seen heavy fighting in recent months.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 02:02 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 02:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Heavy enemy fire has prompted Ukraine's military to reposition some troops in the Kupiansk direction to the east of the country's second largest city, Kharkiv, the General Staff said on Wednesday.

"In certain districts, as a result of intensive enemy fire, our units regrouped to more advantages positions," the late-night report said.

Kupiansk was occupied by Russian troops in the first weeks of the February 2022 invasion, but recaptured by Ukrainian forces later in the year. The area has seen heavy fighting in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 02:02 IST
World newsUkraine

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT