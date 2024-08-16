Ukrainian strikes on Donetsk capital wound seven people, Russian official says

Moscow: A series of Ukrainian strikes wounded at least seven people and set a shopping centre ablaze in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the top Russian official in the region said.

"Since 12 noon today, the enemy has been carrying out targeted massive strikes on the Petrovsky district of the regional capital," Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed governor, posted on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, seven civilians, including a teenager, were wounded. Data on the injured continue to come in."