UK's Labour Party holds 30-point lead over PM Sunak's Conservatives, poll says

London: Britain's opposition Labour Party has increased its poll lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives to stand 30 points ahead, according to a YouGov poll for the Times newspaper.

The poll, coming ahead of an election later this year, put Labour on 48 per cent and the ruling Conservatives on 18 per cent, the worst reading for Sunak since he became prime minister 18 months ago, according to the Times.

The gap between the two parties was the biggest since October 2022, when Conservative support collapsed in the weeks after the financial meltdown caused by the mini-budget of Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss.