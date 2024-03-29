UK's Labour Party uses Holi message to connect with Indian diaspora

London: The UK's Opposition Labour Party used Holi to reach out to the Indian diaspora, with party leader Keir Starmer tapping into the spring festival's message of ushering in the new in an election year.

During an event organised by British-Indian think-tank 1928 Institute in London this week, Starmer was joined by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and members of his Shadow Cabinet to celebrate the festival of colours.

Leader of the Opposition Starmer said the occasion offered the ideal opportunity for the party to highlight its message of "national renewal" as the country prepares for a general election, expected later this year.

"As we welcome the incoming spring, it's a time to celebrate new beginnings; to put the old to bed and welcome in the new. And, I have to say, in election year, that message has a real particular resonance with me," said Starmer, whose Labour Party is leading in most pre-election opinion polls.