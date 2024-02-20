UK's Prince William says 'too many' have been killed in Gaza conflict

London: Britain's Prince William called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, where he said too many people had been killed in the conflict.

Political interventions by members of the royal family are unusual, but William, the 41-year-old heir to the throne is due to carry out a number of engagements to recognise the human suffering caused by the conflict in the Middle East on Tuesday.

His office has also said he will draw attention to the global rise in antisemitism.

"I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed," William said.