UN agency in Gaza says it can no longer provide aid

The Gaza-based staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency will no longer be able to provide aid to people in Gaza unless supplies are allowed into the blockaded enclave, the head of the agency said Sunday.
“As of today, my UNRWA colleagues in Gaza are no longer able to provide humanitarian assistance,” the agency’s commissioner-general, Philippe Lazzarini, said at a news conference in East Jerusalem. Gaza is running out of water and body bags, he said, and power supplies are dwindling.
In a stark address that delineated how the agency’s aid workers are trapped in a spiraling humanitarian crisis alongside the civilians whom they have been trying to help, Lazzarini said most of the agency’s 13,000 staff members in Gaza have been displaced from their homes and 14 have been killed.
“My colleague Kamal lost his cousin and her entire family,” he said. “My colleague Helen and her children were pulled out of the rubble. I was so relieved to learn that they were still alive.”
Members of the relief agency’s staff who relocated to Rafah, near the border with Egypt, after Israel ordered the evacuation of more than 1 million people in northern Gaza are now “working in the same building as thousands of desperate, displaced people,” Lazzarini said.
At least 400,000 people, he said, are now sheltering in the agency’s schools and other buildings, most of which are not equipped to be emergency shelters, and sanitary conditions there are dire.
Israel’s siege of the Gaza Strip, which was imposed Oct. 9, came on top of a 16-year blockade that had already forced a majority of the population to rely on international food assistance.
The siege must end immediately, Lazzarini said, “before it is too late.”