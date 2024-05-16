UN aid chief warns on Gaza food supplies, says relief work 'unplannable'

Martin Griffiths said the global body was struggling to help them, with imports of aid all but halted through southern Gaza and fresh fighting adding to distribution challenges.

"Stocks of food which were in place already in southern Gaza are running out. I think we're talking about almost none left," Griffiths told Reuters in an interview in Geneva.

"And so the humanitarian operation is stuck, it's completely stuck. We can't do what we want to do," he said, calling the relief operation "unplannable".

Israel's military says its operation in Rafah is meant to kill Hamas fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by the group, which governs the blockaded Palestinian territory. Israel accuses Hamas of diverting aid, something the group denies.

Griffiths had previously warned that a military operation in Rafah would be deadly and put the UN's fragile humanitarian operation "at death's door".

"What I think is so deeply, deeply tragic is that all the predictions that so many people, including us, but so many other member states and society have made about the consequences of an operation in Rafah are coming true," he said.

People who had moved to areas such as Al-Mawasi had no food or water and tents had run out, he added. "What is the hope for these people? They don't know what's coming next."