UN apparatus, especially UNSC, 'crumbling under weight of 21st-century geopolitical realities': India

Addressing the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on ‘Revitalisation of the Work of the General Assembly’, Mathur said: “We must admit that some of the blame lies with the General Assembly and its member states for having allowed its relevance to be diluted despite being the collective voice of all nations.”

He noted that there is a “growing perception' that the General Assembly has gradually lost touch with its foundational responsibilities and has become overwhelmed with processes. “Moreover, the attempts to discuss thematic issues in the Security Council has also undermined the role and authority of the General Assembly,” he said.