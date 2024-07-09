UN assessment suggests Ukraine children's hospital hit by Russian missile

Geneva: A lethal strike on a children's hospital in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was likely caused by a direct hit from a Russian missile, the head of the UN human rights monitoring mission said on Tuesday, citing its own analysis.

The strike in broad daylight was part of a series of attacks that killed at least 41 people across Ukraine, including children. The Kremlin said it was Ukrainian anti-missile fire, not Russia, that struck the hospital.

"Analysis of the video footage and an assessment made at the incident site indicates a high likelihood that the children's hospital suffered a direct hit rather than receiving damage due to an intercepted weapon system," Danielle Bell, head of mission for the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, told a press briefing in Geneva via video link from Kyiv.