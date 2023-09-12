UN body says Lanka fails to address political, democratic reforms; Colombo rejects claims

Addressing the 54th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Nada Al-Nashif, the UN Deputy High Commissioner, said, "Sri Lanka continues to deal with the aftermath of the deep economic crisis of 2022 and the current stresses in the global economy."

One year after the protest movement demanding deep political and democratic reforms, the transformation that was hoped for to address the long-standing challenges has still not materialised, she told the forum while reading the latest update on Sri Lanka.