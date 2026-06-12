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UN chief condemns attack on tanker that killed three Indian seafarers: Spokesperson

Dominguez said in the statement that he “strongly” condemns any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 03:56 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 03:56 IST
World newsIndiaUNOmanWest Asiawarmerchant vessel

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