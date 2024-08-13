UN chief Guterres welcomes efforts to restore calm, organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh

In response to a question at the daily press briefing, Haq said the UN is in touch with the “current transitional body, and we hope that there will continue to be an open, inclusive process of government formation and that there can be a quick timetable for the restoration of democratic rule.” The interim government was formed after the fall of the Hasina-led government, and its head, Yunus, announced the portfolios of his 16-member council of advisors last week.